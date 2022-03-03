Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Guess? worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GES. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 1,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 138,908 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

