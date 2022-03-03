Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 125,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDP. StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

