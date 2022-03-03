Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,380 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,376 shares of company stock worth $5,269,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.