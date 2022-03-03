Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -824.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.