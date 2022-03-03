Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

