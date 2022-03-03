Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

AMBA stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

