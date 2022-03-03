Guggenheim Trims Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price to $11.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WEAV has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

