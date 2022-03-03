Guido Jouret Sells 400 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $11,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $22,784.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $10,424.00.

Plantronics stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,163,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POLY. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

