Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to announce $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.95 million and the highest is $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 35,647 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $2,646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,073. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.