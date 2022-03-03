Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.01. Hanger shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 3,497 shares traded.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 65.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hanger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

