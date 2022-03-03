Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of HASI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

