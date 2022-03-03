Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,540. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

