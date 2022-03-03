Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ameren by 60.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 265,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after buying an additional 99,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 105,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,231. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

