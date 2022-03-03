Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 185 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,143,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $424.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,456. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.02, a P/E/G ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

