Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $257,536.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00004996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,452.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.12 or 0.06659460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.00260918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.00738478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00070287 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00407048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00298750 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,447,585 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

