Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $48,475.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HA opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.02. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 280,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

