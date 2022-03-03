HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,299. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41.

