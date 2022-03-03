HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.93. 2,321,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,592,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

