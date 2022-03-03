HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

