HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.32. 13,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,364. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.80 and its 200-day moving average is $217.51. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

