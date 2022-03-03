HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

SBUX traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $91.73. 159,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

