HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 79,404 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,404 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 70,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

