HC Wainwright Cuts Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

OCGN stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $253,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ocugen by 86.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

