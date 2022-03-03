HC Wainwright Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $207.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $294.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX opened at $86.39 on Thursday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.