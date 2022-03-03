HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $261.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $174.57 and a 52-week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

