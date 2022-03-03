HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $66.52

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.52, but opened at $61.50. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 8,864 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
