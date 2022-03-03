Head-To-Head Analysis: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.16 $46.10 million ($0.11) -149.73 indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 20.58 -$87.60 million $3.43 2.23

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viavi Solutions and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.47%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.67%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -1.85% 19.51% 7.94% indie Semiconductor N/A -67.17% -11.53%

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Viavi Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

