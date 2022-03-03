Head-To-Head Comparison: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Altex Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.97 $247.72 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $40,000.00 31.14 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 70.40%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 33.26% 19.66% 11.10% Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells oil and gas properties and participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

