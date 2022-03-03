Head-To-Head Contrast: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) versus Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% Pioneer Natural Resources 14.46% 15.04% 9.23%

This table compares W&T Offshore and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 2.23 $37.79 million ($0.70) -7.74 Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.02 $2.12 billion $8.25 29.36

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 12 2 2.84

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $223.65, suggesting a potential downside of 7.68%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats W&T Offshore on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

