Head-To-Head Survey: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AngioDynamics and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -12.64% -0.24% -0.19% Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $291.01 million 3.26 -$31.55 million ($0.99) -24.75 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 5.45 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.41

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AngioDynamics and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 0 1 3.00 Acutus Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.61%. Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 615.15%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

