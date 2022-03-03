Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 270,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 391,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.