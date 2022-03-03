Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $2.52. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 56,164 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. Maxim Group started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

