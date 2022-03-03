Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $2.52. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 56,164 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. Maxim Group started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.
About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
