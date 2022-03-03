HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

