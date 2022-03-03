Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $74.89. 4,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,128. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

