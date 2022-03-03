HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($123.60) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €42.22 ($47.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.47.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

