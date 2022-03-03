Henrietta Baldock Buys 836 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($3,062.23).

On Tuesday, February 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,070.04).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.75. The stock has a market cap of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 248.95 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 343 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.45) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338.25 ($4.54).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

