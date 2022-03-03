Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 897,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.