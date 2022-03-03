Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $18.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

