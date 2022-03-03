Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

