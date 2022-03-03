Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $16.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 139,979 shares.

The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.