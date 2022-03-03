Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.84

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.84 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.84 ($1.23), with a volume of 49355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.99. The firm has a market cap of £607.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11.
About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)
Further Reading
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.