Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.84

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.84 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.84 ($1.23), with a volume of 49355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.99. The firm has a market cap of £607.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

