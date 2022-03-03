Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SNLN stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $16.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.
