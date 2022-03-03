Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SNLN stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the period.

