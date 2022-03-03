HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

