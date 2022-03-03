HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 109.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,196 shares of company stock worth $1,841,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

