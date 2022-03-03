HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PERI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of PERI opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $791.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

