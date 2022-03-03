HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,472 Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

