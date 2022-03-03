HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EZCORP by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $341.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.