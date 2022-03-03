Hikari Power Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,281. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $180.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

