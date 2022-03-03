Hikari Power Ltd Invests $84,000 in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 28,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $400.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

