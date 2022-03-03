Hikari Power Ltd Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hikari Power Ltd cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 3.6% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 118,324.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,209 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 753.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

